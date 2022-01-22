KZN teen shot dead while waiting to find out Matric results

Police said the learner was standing with a group of teens at a petrol station in Alexandra Road, waiting to buy a newspaper so they could check their Matric results.

Durban - A Matric learner was shot dead during an apparent attempted robbery at a Pietermaritzburg fuel station.

It is alleged that a group of five men approached the teens and demanded the boy's cellphone. Police added that the boy refused and one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot him. The gang drove off.

He was shot in the head and right arm. He died at the scene. Police confirmed that a case of murder is under investigation.

DA spokesperson on Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Imran Keeka, said they were concerned by the incident.