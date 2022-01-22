KZN teen shot dead while waiting to find out Matric results
Share this article:
Durban - A Matric learner was shot dead during an apparent attempted robbery at a Pietermaritzburg fuel station.
Police said the learner was standing with a group of teens at a petrol station in Alexandra Road, waiting to buy a newspaper so they could check their Matric results.
It is alleged that a group of five men approached the teens and demanded the boy's cellphone. Police added that the boy refused and one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot him. The gang drove off.
He was shot in the head and right arm. He died at the scene. Police confirmed that a case of murder is under investigation.
DA spokesperson on Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Imran Keeka, said they were concerned by the incident.
"We send sincere condolences to the family of the learner and we call upon SAPS to do everything possible to bring the murderous thugs to book as soon as possible. It is indeed sad that a young life was lost to such a crime when this learner had everything to look forward to in life," he said.
IOL