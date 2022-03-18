KZN teenager arrested for allegedly killing 3-year-old girl

Pretoria - A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 3-year-old relative in Matiwaneskop near Ladysmith. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that according to the child’s relative, on March 10, she ate some snacks and went to sleep.

The following day, he reported that the little girl had started to vomit and then she died. Gwala said an inquest docket was opened at Elandslaagte police station. “At that stage, no foul play was suspected and there were no visible injuries on the deceased’s body. An intensive investigation and medical examination revealed that the child had internal blood clots in her head and kidneys. It was established that the child was severely assaulted and sustained internal injuries.”

Gwala said the inquest docket was then changed to murder and investigations led to the arrest of the 19-year-old relative. “The 19-year-old suspect was placed under arrest on a charge of murder.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on March 22.

