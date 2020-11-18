KZN to brace for another storm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - As thunderstorms are expected over most of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening, the KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged the public to be vigilant. This come after heavy rains lashed parts of eThekwini in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving roads flooded and trees uprooted. On Wednesday morning two people were seriously injured after a tree collapsed on a passing taxi on Trafford Road in Westmead, Durban. MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department also noted the flooding of public roads in Reservoir Hills and in Pinetown. The inclement weather is expected to affect the Harry Gwala, uThukela, uMzinyathi, Amajuba, Ilembe, Zululand, King Cetshwayo, uMgungundlovu, uMkhanyakude and Ugu districts as well as eThekwini metro.

The warning indicates that the weather could become severe in some places with the risk of strong winds, lightning, localised flooding and hail.

This can cause damage to public infrastructure as well as private property. There is also a possibility of localised fires as a result of lightning strikes and motor vehicle accidents due to the wet weather.

Hlomuka has warned residents in the affected areas to avoid low-lying roads and bridges since these are susceptible to flooding.

“Those who may find themselves outside during a thunderstorm are urged to seek shelter immediately but not under trees, telephone lines or power lines,” said Hlomuka.

The department said disaster management teams were on alert across the province and would be closely monitoring all areas prone to incidents.

IOL