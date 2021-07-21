KZN to feel the chill as cold front expected to make landfall by Thursday
KWAZULU-NATAL residents are urged to brace for colder temperatures from tomorrow.
"With the cold front making landfall into the country, the KZN province is expected to experience cold to very cold temperatures from tomorrow," said South African Weather Services forecaster, Wisani Maluleke.
He said very cold temperatures will be felt over the western parts as well as the Drakensberg areas.
"This cold conditions are expected to persist until Saturday, as the temperatures will start recovering from Sunday. There is also a 30% chance of rain expected on Friday and Saturday along the coastal regions. We are not expecting any snow over the KZN areas," Maluleke said.
The rest of the country too can look ahead to cold temperatures lasting into the weekend.
"The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country. The first cold front arrived over the south-western parts of the country on Monday afternoon. This will be followed by another, more intense, cold front on Wednesday. The latter system will be supported by a well-defined upper-air trough, thus enhancing the overall intensity of the weather system," SAWS said.
A second, more intense cold front supported by an upper-air trough will affect the Cape provinces on
Wednesday through to Thursday, consolidating very cold, wet and windy conditions over the majority of the Western and Eastern Cape interior regions, is expected.
"Moreover, disruptive snowfalls can be expected in many of the higher mountain regions of the Cape provinces. An additional weather-related impact is that, following recent significant rainfall over the south-western part of Western Cape, the ground is still very close to saturation. Consequently, any additional rainfall over this region is likely to lead to incidents of localised flooding. This weather-related hazard is expected to particularly impact upon residents of informal settlements in parts of the Western Cape," SAWS said.
IOL