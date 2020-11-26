KZN toddler dies after uncle douses room with petrol, sets it alight

Durban - A 22-month old girl has died in hospital after suffering extensive wounds when her uncle allegedly poured petrol around the room that she, her mother and grandmother were sitting in, and set it alight.

He is due to appear in the Izingolweni Magistrate’s Court in Port Shepstone, south of Durban on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to part of his elderly relative's home.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the woman, her daughter and granddaughter were inside their home in KwaNyuswa on Wednesday afternoon when the suspect walked in.

“The man had a 5-litre container filled with petrol and he allegedly poured the petrol all over the area where his relatives were sitting. He then allegedly locked the room after setting it alight,” she said.

Gwala said the women were able to escape, taking the baby with them. However, the toddler later died in hospital.