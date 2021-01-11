KZN Tourism MEC concerned with job losses at Hilton Hotel, works towards re-opening

Durban - The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs said it would work with Hilton Hotel towards its re-opening.

The iconic KwaZulu-Natal hotel based is set to close its doors on Monday.

MEC Ravi Pillay said the department noted with regret, the business decision by the iconic Hilton Durban Hotel to close its doors.

“The department understands the pressures facing the establishment and was involved in interventions to try to avert the closure. The department is concerned that this closure will have a negative impact on jobs.

“We respect the business decision that has been taken to close the establishment temporarily and we understand the rationale behind it. While this is not a preferred situation, it must be noted that the closure of the Hilton Durban Hotel happens in the context of a depressed global economy.”