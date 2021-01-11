KZN Tourism MEC concerned with job losses at Hilton Hotel, works towards re-opening
Durban - The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs said it would work with Hilton Hotel towards its re-opening.
The iconic KwaZulu-Natal hotel based is set to close its doors on Monday.
MEC Ravi Pillay said the department noted with regret, the business decision by the iconic Hilton Durban Hotel to close its doors.
“The department understands the pressures facing the establishment and was involved in interventions to try to avert the closure. The department is concerned that this closure will have a negative impact on jobs.
“We respect the business decision that has been taken to close the establishment temporarily and we understand the rationale behind it. While this is not a preferred situation, it must be noted that the closure of the Hilton Durban Hotel happens in the context of a depressed global economy.”
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global hotel group has taken a decision to close more than 1 000 Hilton Hotels worldwide, including one in Cape Town which closed last year.
“As the provincial government, we value the Hilton Hotel as a strategic investment in our province. Together with other spheres of the government, including the eThekwini Municipality, we will continue working with the Hilton to ensure that we find solutions and to ensure they reopen their doors soon.
“We hope that the rollout of the vaccine this year will speed up the economic recovery and reopening of many businesses, such as the Hilton Durban establishment. We are working with all sectors to ensure that we revive the economy, so that we can save jobs” said Pillay.
IOL