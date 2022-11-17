KZN traditional leader survives an assassination attempt, rushed to hospital

Durban - A prominent traditional leader in KwaZulu-Natal has survived an assassination attempt that could have plunged his clan into a succession crisis. Inkosi Patrick Siphamandla Khumalo of the Amantungwa traditional council in Utrecht (eMadlangeni) in northern KwaZulu-Natal survived the attempt on his life Wednesday evening.

Khumalo is the chairperson of the KZN house of traditional leaders in the Amajuba district. He was installed to lead his clan in 2012 by the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. According to the acting MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, the attempt on Khumalo’s life happened near his home.

“This morning (Thursday), we learned with shock and sadness of the attempted murder of Inkosi Khumalo of Amantungwa Traditional Council under the Amajuba District. “According to reports, Inkosi was quickly rushed to hospital after he was attacked by unknown gunmen near his home. “We condemn these continuing acts of criminality and undermining of our traditional leaders and the role they play in our society,” Hlomuka said.

Furthermore, he said the institution of traditional leaders should be protected, as when it is destabilised, that affects development in communities. “We appeal to the conscience of our communities as these acts destabilise the institution of traditional leadership, which also has a domino effect on development in our communities. “We urge the police and all law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding perpetrators of these hideous crimes and bringing them to book.”

Just like the killing of councillors, the killing of traditional leaders in the province is becoming a common occurrence. In November last year, the acting iNkosi of the Zondi clan of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Mzomuhle Zondi of the Zondi traditional council, was gunned down by unknown assailants. Three people are already behind bars and facing prosecution for the gruesome murder that shocked the province.