KZN traffic cop shot while apprehending armed suspects fleeing on N2

Durban - A traffic cop had to be airlifted to hospital after he was shot at by armed suspects on the N2 highway on Friday morning. The N2 highway (southbound lane) near Stanger was closed before noon to allow for the Netcare helicopter to land.

According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response the traffic officer was shot multiple times after he attempted to stop the armed robbery suspects. “Reports from the scene suggest that suspects had committed an armed robbery at a cellphone store, before fleeing. “A traffic officer attempted to stop the suspects when he was shot multiple times.

“The officer is in a critical condition.” Herbst said that the suspects had reportedly fled travelling on the N2 South bound. The SAPS have been approached for comment.

Earlier today, a private security guard was found dead in a manhole in the Riverhorse Valley area. The 33-year-old Reaction Unit South Africa officer had been on duty in a business complex when he was ambushed by gunmen. “The Rusa member was based at a business complex and was on patrol with a branded golf cart when he was ambushed by unknown suspects,” said Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA .

“His body was thereafter dumped in a manhole and the concrete cover was replaced. “Reaction officers patrolling the business park discovered a pool of blood and a 9mm cartridge next to a manhole while searching for their colleague. A reward is on offer for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects.