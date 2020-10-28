KZN Transport MEC hopes to improve service delivery at testing centres

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli spent much of Wednesday visiting licence testing centres in Durban. Ntuli also joined a roadblock which focussed on heavy duty vehicles. Ntuli inspected the Rossburgh and Pinetown Driving Licence Testing Centres or DLTCs and engaged with members of the community. He said during his engagements with residents it was apparent that the department needed to improve the level of customer services rendered to the public. "I have directed the management of both centres to regularly update the public and ensure that they attend to the needs of our customers efficiently and professionally. ’’We are working hard to reduce the backlog caused by the Covid-19 closure of our facilities and are appealing to our citizens to be patient," he said.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, together with RTI regional commander Thabani Mthembu and Rossburg Station Commander Thabisile Ngindi, interacting with members of the public at Rossburg Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC). Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

Ntuli also bid farewell to Veronica Mhlongo, who has worked for the department at the Rossburgh DLTC for 37 years and retires at the end of October.

He thanked Mhlongo and two other employees who will also be retiring soon for their dedication and outstanding service.

Afterwards, Ntuli joined a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza to target heavy vehicles. This is in response to the high representation of heavy vehicles in fatal and serious injury collisions across the province in recent weeks.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, partciparting in a multidisciplinary law enforcement road block at Mariannhill. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

“The aim of this multidisciplinary roadblock operation is to reduce unroadworthy heavy vehicles on the roads by targeting driver compliance. Since 10 this morning, law enforcement officers have stopped 87 vehicles, and five heavy vehicles that were found to be unlicensed were charged,” he said.

Ntuli said it was a successful operation to ensure road safety in an endeavour to reduce road crashes and fatalities involving heavy vehicles on provincial roads.

He said more roadblocks would be conducted throughout KZN where the focus would mainly be on compliance, and drivers needed to be aware that that the department would be running similar operations.

The integrated traffic operations focused on driver documentation, overloading, excessive speeding, drinking and driving, seatbelts, vehicle and driver fitness and roadworthiness.

IOL