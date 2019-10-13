Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety, and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has expressed sadness at the continued loss of life following the death of eight people on the N11 Model Kloof near Newcastle on Saturday night. "Preliminary reports reveal that a Porsche with no number plates was allegedly speeding when it became involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Fortuner at around [10pm]," Ntuli said in a statement on Sunday.

The Porsche caught alight and four people travelling in it were burned beyond recognition. In addition, four other people, two adults and two children, travelling in the Toyota Fortuner also died on the scene.

Traffic officials were working to find out who the owner of the Porsche was. As the car had no registration, they could not identify the deceased. A Zimbabwean identity document was found in the Toyota Fortuner, which would assist traffic officials identify the deceased.

Ntuli extended condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged the support of the department. It was worrying that there continued to be huge road fatalities, particularly over weekends.