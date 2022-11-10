KZN trio arrested for writing learner’s licence tests in exchange for payment, 20 learner’s licences cancelled

Durban – Three people have been arrested for allegedly writing learner’s licence tests on behalf of others in exchange for payment. The trio were acting as “jockeys” for those wanting to obtain their learner’s licences.

Welcoming the arrests, MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka, said as part of their alleged actions, more than 20 learner’s licences were cancelled. He said the syndicate has been involved in activities in several centres including Pinetown, Camperdown and Howick. The arrests, Hlomuka, added come following the number of investigations at other Driving Licence Testing Centres as part of curbing the illegal issuing of licences.

“These investigations are also complimenting the national efforts which are led by the Road Traffic Management Corporation which recently announced interventions in dealing with these criminal syndicates in all testing centres,” Hlomuka said. He said the issuing of illegal learner’s and driving licences was a serious issue resulting in the alarming levels of crashes and subsequent fatalities on the roads. Hlomuka said incompetent driving, which is characterised by high levels of negligence is a serious issue in KZN.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in addressing the issue of fraud and corruption in our testing centres. “We are coming after everyone including applicants, driving school owners and our own examiners. “The government is serious about improving the quality and the competency of drivers on our roads.

