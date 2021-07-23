KZN unrest: SAPS arrest five in connection with Phoenix murders

DURBAN – Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested five people in connection with murders that took place in Phoenix last week. According to Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, KZN SAPS are investigating 251 deaths - 163 murders and 87 inquests.

In her daily briefing in the wake of last week’s unrest, Ntshavheni said five additional people were arrested for unrest-related murders in KZN and bringing the total arrests for the murders to 20. “The five additional arrests are in connection to the murders in Phoenix,” she said. Of the 251 deaths reported deaths in KwaZulu-Natal to date, the breakdown per District is as follows:

Murders: Amajuba –1 Harry Gwala – 3

Umzinyathi – 3 Umkhanyakude – 3 King Cetshwayo – 6

Ilembe – 8 Ugu – 9 Umungundlovu – 20

Ethekwini – 110 Total cases of murder in KZN –163 Inquests:

Umkhanyakude – 1 King Cetshwayo – 2 Umzinyathi – 3

Amajuba – 3 Ugu – 4 Harry Gwala – 7

Umgungundlovu – 15 Ethekwini – 52 Total inquest dockets for KwaZulu-Natal – 87

Culpable homicide – 1 (Ethekwini) Ntshavheni said the total number of deaths in Gauteng remains the same at 79 and in KZN, the number has been reduced downward from 258 to 251 as some deaths which were previously included were not related to the unrest. She said the number of deaths is revised when there is positive confirmation of deaths, as related to the incidents and when those who were injured succumb to their injuries.

Of the reported deaths in Gauteng to date, the breakdown per District is as follows: Murders: Sedibeng – 4

Johannesburg – 11 Ekurhuleni = 27 Total murder cases for Gauteng – 42

Inquests: Sedibeng – 3 Johannesburg – 12

Ekurhuleni – 22 Total inquest dockets in Gauteng – 37 To date, there are no deaths reported in Tshwane and West Rand.