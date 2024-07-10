KZN veld fires leave one dead, scores homeless

One person died and two other people were injured following ravaging veld fires in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday confirmed that a 67-year-old man, living in the Ezinyosini area of Ward 1, was burnt to death when his home caught alight.

KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has since dispatched a team from the disaster management unit to provide support to the family. The department said King Cetshwayo District is one of the most affected by the wildfires, with uMfolozi, uMlalazi, Mthonjaneni, and Nkandla being the hardest-hit municipalities. “In the uMlalazi municipality alone, 11 wards are affected, with one fatality and two injuries reported,” Cogta said.

“The veld fires have impacted 144 people in the district, leaving 53 people homeless.” At least 48 houses were partially damaged, and 27 were destroyed. “The department is working closely with the municipality to ensure adequate support and relief for the affected families, with social partners setting up soup kitchens,” the department said in a statement.