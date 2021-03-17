KZN water levels steady and unchanged week on week
The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly status of reservoirs indicates that KwaZulu-Natal water storage capacity stands firm at 72.1% this week, this is a huge improvement compared to last year’s 60.9%.
Umgeni Water Supply System is also unmoved at 82.8%. A total of three out of five dams that are part of Umgeni Water Supply System have recorded slight decline and the remaining two have witnessed slight increments.
The downside is led by Midmar Dam which dropped from 100.5% last week to 100.1%, Nagle dipped from 87.4% last week to 85.3%, Inanda declined moderately from 101.2% last week to 101.1% this week.
Those that have increased are; Albert-Falls moving up from 52.0% to 52.3%, and Spring Grove is slightly up to 85.3% this week from last week’s 84.6%.
Woodstock which is part of Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is unchanged at 95.7%, and Zaaihoek which is also part of IVRS has dropped to 82.1 this week from last week’s 82.5%.
Spioenkop which receives its water from Tugela River is above the 100% mark at 100.1% slightly down from last week’s 100.3%. Mearns has decreased significantly from 97.4% to 80.1, Wagensdrift has decline from 101.8% to 100.8%, Klipfontein also recorded a drop from 100.3% to 100.0%. Craigie Burn moved down from 100.5% to 99.7%, and Hluhluwe Dam is comfortable at 100.1%.
Hazelmere Dam has gained from 53.6% last week to 53.8% this week, both Pongolapoort and Goedertrouw increased moderately from 55.4% to 55.5% and 74.2% to 74.4% respectively, Bivane is unshaken at 101.0% and Ntshingwayo dropped to 86.9% from 87.2%.
The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned residents not to lower their guard in so far as saving water is concerned, instead they should use water sparingly.