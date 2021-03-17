KZN water levels steady and unchanged week on week

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly status of reservoirs indicates that KwaZulu-Natal water storage capacity stands firm at 72.1% this week, this is a huge improvement compared to last year’s 60.9%.

Umgeni Water Supply System is also unmoved at 82.8%. A total of three out of five dams that are part of Umgeni Water Supply System have recorded slight decline and the remaining two have witnessed slight increments.

The downside is led by Midmar Dam which dropped from 100.5% last week to 100.1%, Nagle dipped from 87.4% last week to 85.3%, Inanda declined moderately from 101.2% last week to 101.1% this week.

Those that have increased are; Albert-Falls moving up from 52.0% to 52.3%, and Spring Grove is slightly up to 85.3% this week from last week’s 84.6%.

Woodstock which is part of Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is unchanged at 95.7%, and Zaaihoek which is also part of IVRS has dropped to 82.1 this week from last week’s 82.5%.