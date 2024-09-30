KZN weather woes continue: Keep your kids safe on the last day of school holidays

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit with a series of intense weather patterns and the clouds have not cleared as torrential rain continues. With Monday, September 30 being the last day of school holidays, families want to treat their kids with fun activities before they go back to their studies on Tuesday, October 1.

However, authorities have cautioned citizens to keep their eyes peeled on weather updates and exercise caution with their little ones to prevent disaster. On Monday, residents were urged to stay cautious amid potential floods from melting snow. Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, issued a warning about potential flooding due to highland snowmelt affecting communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment.

“Particularly with schools closed, parents are advised to ensure that children do not play near unguarded large bodies of water, especially rivers and dams. “Disaster management teams will continue to monitor areas along the Tugela River, from Ladysmith to uMsinga,” said Cogta. Additionally, the South African Weather Service (Saws) released an alert for heavy and potentially destructive rainfall over the province’s coastal districts, including Ugu, uMkhanyakude, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo Districts, and the eThekwini Metro, beginning Monday.

So, here are some safety tips for enjoying the last day before school with your kids while keeping safe: Choose an indoor activity, like watching a movie, dining in a restaurant and playing at a game arcade, among others. Assess the risk of going out, especially with younger children. Find activities to do at home if possible. Ensure that your car is in excellent shape and will not fail you if you decide to go out.

Remember that 15 cm of flowing water can knock you off your feet, while 30 cm can sweep away your vehicle. Make sure you’re not out in the open or near any huge trees or high-rising items that could be struck by lightning, which can accompany heavy rain. In big open expanses, you may also be struck by lightning. Avoid such areas.

Park and wait at a garage if you sense that the road may be dangerous to drive in. Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters. Avoid bridges above fast-moving water.