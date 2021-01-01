KZN welcomes 38 New Year’s Day babies

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed 38 newborns on New Year’s Day.

Acording to the Department of Health, at 12pm, KwaZulu-Natal had a total of 38 New Year’s Day babies, made up of 18 boys and 20 girls.

Hlezi Nkosi, 40, and Zama Majola, 20, became the first mothers of New Year’s Day babies after giving birth to baby boys at the stroke of midnight, at Itshelejuba (at UPhongolo) and Northdale hospitals respectively.

Shortly afterwards, 35 year-old Slindile Mkhize gave birth to a set of twin girls at Nkonjeni Hospital, near Ulundi.

“We are very pleased that all the New Year’s Day babies are well, and we wish the babies and their parents all the best, going into the future,” MEC for Health in KZN Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said.