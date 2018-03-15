DURBAN - A 25- year-old woman has been arrested for defeating the ends of justice after she recently opened a false case of indecent exposure against a 76-year-old man who had died in 2016.

According to KwaZulu Natal police, it was alleged by the victim that on February 19 this year, she met with a certain businessman for the purpose of seeking employment. She claimed that they met on Smith Street in Durban central and proceeded to Sangro House offices where the alleged indecent exposure incident took place.

“A case of indecent exposure was opened at Durban Central SAPS for further investigation. Upon investigation it was confirmed that the suspect, aged 76, passed away in April 2016,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

It was also confirmed with Home Affairs that the suspect had died in April 2016.

It was then concluded that the victim had opened a case based on lies and was arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice, fraud and perjury. She will appear in Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“We would like to warn the members of the public to refrain from reporting false cases as this constitutes a crime and unnecessary abuse of the state resources,” said KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa.

African News Agency/ANA