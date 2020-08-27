KZN woman charged with R7.2m Sassa fraud, released on R10K bail

Johannesburg - A 54-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman linked to a South African Social Security Agency fraud syndicate was arrested and released on R10 000 bail. The woman is linked to a syndicate which was arrested in Ixopo last year. The members of the syndicate were found in possession of 47 Sassa bank cards and R73 000 cash. The cards had been used to defraud the state agency out of more than R7.2million. The agency said the 54-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday. Two other suspects were arrested last year, while the woman was arrested on Wednesday.

She appeared before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was released on R10 000 bail.

When the woman’s co-accused were arrested, they were found in possession of R73 000 in cash, as well as 47 grant cards.

Themba Matlou, the regional executive manager for Sassa in KZN, said there was a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption at the agency.

“We are satisfied with the increase in the number of arrests and convictions relating to social grant fraud.

“We congratulate the law enforcement agencies who are involved in this case. We encourage the public to report similar cases they may be aware of to the nearest police station.

“They can also report fraud matters on our Fraud Line at 0800 701 701. We will continue to intensify our fight against fraud and corruption,” he said.

IOL