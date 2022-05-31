KZN woman killed in drive-by shooting will be laid to rest today

Durban: A 42-year-old woman who was shot dead at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye Drive and Avoca Hills Drive on Friday afternoon will be laid to rest on Tuesday. Nirvana Baldoo was found slumped over the steering wheel of her VW Polo.

Police said a case of murder was being investigated by KwaMashu SAPS and the motive for the killing was unknown. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala, the victim had been driving along Dumisani Makhaye Drive when an unknown man, who was driving a grey vehicle, alighted from his vehicle and opened fire at the victim. Baldoo sustained a single gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On social media, messages of condolences were streaming in for Baldoo. Janet Narainsamy: This is really sad for a mum to leave her beloved children behind and the manner in which her life was snatched away from her through vicious criminals. Pray the perpetrators get caught and face the might of the law. Praying for comfort to her beloved family in this difficult time. Lushele Ramsaroop: Too heartbreaking, another victim of a senseless killing. Sincere condolences to her family especially her children. May God grant them strength during this time.

