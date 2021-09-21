KZN woman refuses to break off 9-year ’sexual affair’ with her father

DURBAN - A 21-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by her father over a nine-year period has refused to end their sexual relationship. The woman, who has since fallen pregnant, identified another man as her baby’s father but it was later revealed that her father had impregnated her. The woman’s refusal to end the affair has caused a rift in the family and a team a team of social workers has been assigned to investigate the matter with a view to providing counselling to the family and offering ongoing psychosocial support to the woman who has suffered humiliation at the hands of her stepdaughter.

“Our team of social workers will also have sessions with the girl and provide her with psychosocial support,” said KZN MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza. Furthermore, Khoza has called on police to investigate and charge the father. “This man should face statutory rape since he started to sleep with his daughter while still a minor,” the MEC said.

It is alleged that the girl and her father began a sexual relationship when she was 12. It is further alleged that the 52-year-old man began raping his daughter when she would come over to visit him. Khoza said the girl lost her mother and stayed with her sibling, father and stepmother.

She expressed shock at the incident adding that such acts showed that there were those in communities who had lost their moral compass. Khoza called on communities to stand together and call out those involved in child abuse, rape and gender-based violence. “If the communities did not keep quiet for so long, such dastardly acts may have been averted earlier. Our communities should understand that ignoring cases of sexual exploitation perpetuates such actions.