KZN woman throws kettle of boiling water on her baby daddy

Durban - A 34 year-old KwaZulu-Natal man suffered burns to the right side of his body on Monday night, after the mother of his child allegedly threw a kettle of boiling water on him in the Verulam area, just north of Durban. An emergency response team from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was called out by the man’s neighbour just before 7pm, requesting assistance.

When Rusa officers arrived on scene, the injured man said that his girlfriend had thrown the water on him during an argument, Rusa said. It is believed the couple have a 14-month-old baby together who was present during the incident. The man told Rusa officers that he confronted her about cheating on him after he received information on her infidelity.

“He viewed her conversations on her mobile phone and discovered intimate conversations with several men on her Facebook Messenger which confirmed his suspicions. “A heated argument ensued and the female grabbed a kettle of boiling water and threw it at him. The male fled to his house approximately 100 metres away. “The woman arrived at his residence minutes later and informed Reaction Officers that she had acted in a fit of rage after her partner questioned her with regards to having multiple sexual partners,” Rusa said.

The private security firm said that the man was taken to hospital for medical treatment and that no arrests were made. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Rusa officers found the body of an unidentified man in the bush at Oakford, near Verulam, who was stabbed “at least 40 times”. Rusa medics assessed the body and found it to have sustained stab wounds to the neck, chest and back, as well as blunt force trauma to the face.

