KZN woman who bagged R3m Powerball will build her mother her dream home

DURBAN: A 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman who bagged the R3 million Powerball Plus will build her mother her dream home and complete her studies. National Lottery Ithuba said the winner claimed her winnings from the draw that took place on July 3.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was bought a day before the draw at the Three Musketeers in Estcourt. “The winner spent R80 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method,” said Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza. The winner told Ithuba that she had “completely forgotten” about her Lotto ticket.

“When I found it in my purse, I decided to visit my nearest local store to validate the ticket, where the cashier advised me to go to the offices of Ithuba in Durban to claim my winnings. “My wish has always been to build my mother her dream home where she can retire.” “The winnings will go towards achieving many of my dreams, I want to complete my studies in business management, invest and spoil my siblings.”