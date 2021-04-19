KZN woman who survives car crash, is knocked and killed while searching for her cellphone
DURBAN – A Durban woman who survived a car crash on the N2 this morning, was knocked and killed while searching for her cellphone.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa’s Prem Balram, the woman had been a passenger in a bakkie that overturned on N2 between uMhlanga and North Coast Road.
"The driver of the overturned vehicle informed the reaction officer that he was travelling with his girlfriend from Pinetown to Cornubia.
“As they approached the uMhlanga offramp he lost control of his vehicle which veered into the south bound lane and overturned. The couple were not injured in the accident.
“Emergency Services began clearing the scene when the female decided to search for her missing cellphone. She was struck by an unknown vehicle which was travelling on the extreme right lane.”
Balram said according to his knowledge, the vehicle that struck the woman did not stop.
“The woman landed approximately 50m away from the point of impact. Medics were called back to the scene and the female was pronounced deceased on their arrival.”
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Durban North police station for investigation.
“This morning at 5am, a 28-year-old female was allegedly knocked by a vehicle on the N2 South Bound Bridge.”
IOL