KZN women arrange provincial baby shower for MaShelembe, after emotional 'Mnakwethu' episode

DURBAN: A group of women have come together to organise a baby shower for Makhosazana “MaShelembe” Shelembe, whose story captured Mzansi's hearts, earlier this week. On Tuesday's episode of Mnakwethu, a show where men are assisted in introducing the idea of polygymy to their wives, Bheki Langa revealed to MaShelembe that he had a mistress.

He further told her that he had already paid lobola for Hlengiwe “MaSithole” Sithole, and that she was pregnant. Viewers were shocked at MaSithole's attitude and questioned her understanding of the process. They were further moved when MaShelembe became emotional and questioned how he could afford to take care of another family, when they were struggling financially. MaShelembe refused to meet her husband’s mistress.

MaShelembe's plight tugged on the heartstrings of former journalist and social activist Ncumisa Ndelu, who reached out to MaShelembe to arrange a spa day. “But when I found out she was pregnant, and due in November, plans quickly changed,” she said. Ndelu said one by one, Good Samaritans began contacting her and, before she knew it, a weekend of spoils, including a provincial baby shower, on Sunday, 26 September, was being planned.

“My intention is not to get her out of her relationship, that is not my business. It is about saying to her, ’I see you woman. I heard you woman. I love you woman’. And the response from everyone has been overwhelming,” she said. MaShelembe is expected to arrive in Durban (from Nqutu, just outside Dundee, in KZN) on Friday. “She will be picked up and brought to Durban in a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, which has been sponsored. She will need to relax after the full day of travelling and, on Saturday, she will be taken for a spa day. Generous donors have also arranged a full day of pampering, and she will get her hair and nails done too,” Ndelu said.

On Sunday, the baby shower will take place at the Durban Botanic Gardens, but strict Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed. Ndelu added that there will be a small group who will stay for the actual baby shower. She said flowers, decor, photography, and two cakes, have all been provided – free of charge. Ndelu explained that there will also be a drive-by site, for people to drop off gifts “There are even people who have donated baby products,” she said.

Ndelu said a Durban guest house owner has offered a room for the weekend, at no cost. Ndelu said this showed that a person does not need a mansion or a million bucks to make a difference in someone's life. She added that the outpouring of love has been overwhelming, and is a true testament to how women can come together to support each other.