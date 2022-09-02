KZN young dancers take to the stage in Shall We Dance

Durban - Returning to the Playhouse Opera for one weekend only, from September 9 to 11 after a Covid-induced break of two years, the fabulous dance showcase Shall We Dance is delighted to be back on stage. Schools and colleges are playing frantic catch up now that in-person classes are possible after the lockdowns, and learners and students are making time to learn and practice dance – in this case ballroom and Latin American.

There are formal ballroom classes and clubs in some of the schools and there are quite a few young performers in Shall We Dance this year. The typically annual showcase extravaganza of Durban’s diverse dance scene will be on stage for five performances only. Dance styles featured this year include beautiful ballroom; sensational Latin American; fast-paced adage; traditional and contemporary Ballet; toe-tapping Irish; dazzling Bollywood; smooth tap and some elegant show dancing. The annual extravaganza is presented by the South African Dance Teachers’ Association (Sadta), the show is directed by dance stalwarts Caryl Cusens and Neville Letard. The MC this year will be singer and performer, Marion Loudon.

Special guests are Cape Town couple, Keanan McClune and Chantelle le Roux who are the 2021 Sadta All South African Ballroom and Latin American Champions. Also on the bill are specialist exhibition dancers from Gauteng, Gerhard van Rooyen and Bianca Prinsloo. A number of dance studios from around Durban with a total of 80 dancers have been hard at work behind the scenes, not only choreographing their performance but also creating the phenomenal array of colourful costumes which the Durban audiences get to appreciate. For the first time on stage this year, there will be youthful dancers from Glenwood Boys High and Durban Girls High, learners who have taken dance as an extra-curricular activity.

Each year, the showcase introduces some fabulous tracks that accompany the action. Music is a big part of Shall We Dance, with carefully planned eclectic musical choices to support the dance programme – gleaned from contemporary artists as well as ever-greens. Ticket prices range from R100 / R150. Booking is through Webtickets or at Pick n Pay Supermarkets or Hypermarkets. Performances are:

Sept 9 – 6.30pm Sept 10 – 2.30 and 6pm Sept 11 – 11am and 3pm