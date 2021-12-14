KZN’s oldest crocodile celebrates 121st birthday

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal's oldest crocodile, Henry, will celebrate his 121st birthday on Thursday this week. Henry is Crocworld's oldest crock and the oldest known crocodile in captivity. Measuring in at 5-metres in length and 750kg in weight, Henry’s birthday feed is not one to be missed.

Henry will be given a birthday treat at 11am, followed by a juvenile Nile Crocodile interaction. Crocworld, at Scottburgh on the south coast, has also introduced a Digital Zoo for those wanting to visit from the comfort of their homes. “Crocworld is dedicated to educating audiences about the importance of conservation, but the reality is that not everyone gets a chance to experience animals in person,” explained Crocworld conservation centre manager, James Wittstock.

“We were very excited when software developer, Daniel Carr, approached us about creating a Digital Zoo. This will give people – anywhere in the world – a chance to view and learn about the incredible animal species found here,” he said. Carr came up with the idea of the Digital Zoo during hard lockdown while trying to keep his daughter entertained. “We used to love visiting parks and zoos before Covid-19 but I couldn’t find a digital zoo so I decided to create one. The initial model was basic with a picture of an animal and a sound, but I then approached Crocworld to see if they’d be interested in offering an online zoo experience. It’s been a great collaboration and I’m excited for audiences to finally experience the Digital Zoo!”

Visitors can check out the map of Crocworld with markers that indicate which animals they can view in each section. There is 24-hour access to the Crocworld Digital Zoo, allowing international audiences to watch at any time. Every ticket is valid for 24 hours and the different ticket options give members varying levels of access. These include: · Bronze pass: Free access to 25% of Crocworld. · Copper pass: R50 ticket for access to 50% of Crocworld.

· Silver pass: R75 ticket for access to 75% of Crocworld. · Gold pass: R100 ticket for access to 100% of Crocworld. · Platinum pass: R125 ticket for access to 100% of Crocworld and animal feedings.