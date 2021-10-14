KZN’s south coast community reeling after NG pastor's body found with strangulation marks after her morning jog

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a woman's body was found in her garden on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as beloved NG Kerk Suidkus Reverend, Liezel de Jager. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Amanzimtoti SAPS responded to the call at around 7am.

"Amanzimtoti police received a complaint of a murder on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 38-year-old woman victim lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck," Mbele said. She said none of the woman's possessions had been taken. "A case of murder has been opened at Amanzimtoti SAPS for investigation," Mbele said.

De Jager's body was discovered by her husband, Werner. The couple have two daughters. The NG Kerk Suidkus has, meanwhile, shared a tribute to de Jager via their Facebook page.