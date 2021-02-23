KZN’s top matriculant will study at Harvard University

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal’s top matriculant Colombe Cynthia Obono Eyono from Westville Girls’ High offered words of wisdom to this year’s matric pupils following her outstanding achievement. Colombe achieved seven distinctions in the National Senior Certificate Exams for 2020, securing her the province’s top spot. She was placed second in the country. Speaking after news of her achievement broke, Colombe said: “I don’t know if I had a recipe (to success) per se. “I think I relied heavily on planning and consistency; breaking things up into smaller chunks as opposed to cramming the night before.... but also looking after my mental health and trying to maintain a close relationship with God and my spirituality.

Speaking more about mental health, Colombe said it was the most important to look after your mind, not only in terms of intellectual reasons, but prioritising mental health.

“Because if one falls apart the other does as well.”

She said she was “fortunate” to have been accepted at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US and will leave in August.

Colombe said while she was not quite certain what she will study, she will probably lean towards economics and African studies.

Earlier today, the KZN MEC Kwazi Mshengu announced the province achieved a 77.6% matric pass rate.

