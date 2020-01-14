Port Elizabeth - The South African Medical Association (Sama) KwaZulu-Natal branch said it was shocked at another violent incident at a healthcare facility in the province after a patient was shot last Friday in front of patients and healthcare staff at Durban's Clairwood Hospital.
“This brutal gang-style execution at the hospital again raises concerns about the security at the institution as no weapons should have made it past security.
"We are left to again ask how safe our healthcare facilities are and, by implication, how safe our patients and healthcare providers are,” chairperson of the Sama KZN branch, Dr Zanele Bikitsha said.
She said Sama KZN raised the issue of the latest shooting with the provincial department of health, while at the same time also highlighting several issues. These include:
* Full enforcement of the service level agreement between the KZN department of health and Msizi Security, while awaiting the appointment of a new service provider,