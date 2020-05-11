Ladysmith woman arrested after newborn found buried in shallow grave
Durban - Police have arrested a Ladysmith woman who allegedly gave birth to her daughter and then buried the infant in a shallow grave, at the weekend.
It is alleged the woman's family became suspicious after she no longer showed signs of pregnancy. They then contacted local police.
According to police officials, the woman was questioned and confessed to officers that she has buried her baby. The woman claimed that the baby was stillborn.
Her family refused to believe the woman's allegations and accused her of lying.
Police said the baby's body was exhumed from the shallow grave, which had been dug up in the woman's parents' yard. A case of concealment of birth has been opened.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman who allegedly murdered and burnt her 10-month old baby is due back in court this week.
According to police, officers were called to a scene in the area where the mother claimed her baby was missing. The mother was then questioned and later confessed she had allegedly murdered her infant son.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the child's charred body was found in a mealie bag at Matiwaneskop in Elandslaagte
"The 19-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for murder. She was remanded in police custody and is due back in court on May 20," Gwala said.IOL