Ladysmith woman arrested after newborn found buried in shallow grave

Durban - Police have arrested a Ladysmith woman who allegedly gave birth to her daughter and then buried the infant in a shallow grave, at the weekend.

It is alleged the woman's family became suspicious after she no longer showed signs of pregnancy. They then contacted local police.

According to police officials, the woman was questioned and confessed to officers that she has buried her baby. The woman claimed that the baby was stillborn.

Her family refused to believe the woman's allegations and accused her of lying.

Police said the baby's body was exhumed from the shallow grave, which had been dug up in the woman's parents' yard. A case of concealment of birth has been opened.