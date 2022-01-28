Large parts of Durban hit by massive power outage
Durban - SEVERAL Durban suburbs are without electricity due a transmission fault.
eThekwini Municipality confirmed that it is aware of outages across the city, including Madiba Valley, Somerset Park, Mount Edgecombe, Clairwood, the Bluff, Morningside and Westmead.
"Please note that we are aware of outages affecting these areas and our technicians are working on restoring power," the municipality said.
A resident in Hillary, who declined to be named, complained that they had no electricity since Thursday afternoon.
"We reported the matter. I have two reference numbers but nothing has been done about it. Food s defrosting. It has been over 18.5 hours now," the resident said.
Another resident, who also declined to be named, said he has been without electricity for 17 hours.
The following areas are also affected: Ndengezi, Umlazi M, Umdloti/La Mercy, Alverstone, Malukazi/Lotus Park/Orient, Malvern, Umlazi J Section, Hambanathi, Umhlanga, Somerset Park - Chedder Close, Engonyameni and Berkshire Downs/New Germany.
For more than a week the arty neighbourhood of Glenwood have been hit by several power outages that have left residents angry.
It was unclear at the time of publishing when the electricity would be restored.
