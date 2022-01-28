Large parts of Durban hit by massive power outage

eThekwini Municipality confirmed that it is aware of outages across the city, including Madiba Valley, Somerset Park, Mount Edgecombe, Clairwood, the Bluff, Morningside and Westmead.

"Please note that we are aware of outages affecting these areas and our technicians are working on restoring power," the municipality said.

A resident in Hillary, who declined to be named, complained that they had no electricity since Thursday afternoon.

"We reported the matter. I have two reference numbers but nothing has been done about it. Food s defrosting. It has been over 18.5 hours now," the resident said.