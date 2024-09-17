Late former minister Pravin Gordhan will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday

Late former minister Pravin Gordhan will be laid to laid in Durban on Thursday. Gordhan died on September 13, at the age of 75, following a period of illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral, Category 2 which will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on Thursday. The Presidency said the funeral would encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service (SAPS). Gordhan served as minister of finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

He also served as minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as minister of public enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement. Gordhan was appointed as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in 1999, after a period as deputy commissioner. The National Flag was flown at half-mast from Saturday morning, until the evening of the funeral.