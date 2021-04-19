Late night prayer ends in tragedy for KZN priest

DURBAN: The body of a 45-year-old priest was recovered from a beach in La Mercy, north of Durban, by SAPS Search and Rescue, and Metro Search and Rescue officials, on Sunday morning.

The man is believed to have drowned when a large wave washed over him, while he was kneeling in prayer on the shore.

Reaction Unit spokesperson Prem Balram said the Zionist priest had been conducting a prayer at around 10pm, when he was swept out to sea.

"Reaction officers and medics were dispatched, following a call from a woman at the scene. When officers arrived, they were informed that the group was conducting rituals when the man entered the water," Balram said.

He said the man was crouched in a prayer position, when a large wave washed over him.