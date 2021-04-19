Late night prayer ends in tragedy for KZN priest
DURBAN: The body of a 45-year-old priest was recovered from a beach in La Mercy, north of Durban, by SAPS Search and Rescue, and Metro Search and Rescue officials, on Sunday morning.
The man is believed to have drowned when a large wave washed over him, while he was kneeling in prayer on the shore.
Reaction Unit spokesperson Prem Balram said the Zionist priest had been conducting a prayer at around 10pm, when he was swept out to sea.
"Reaction officers and medics were dispatched, following a call from a woman at the scene. When officers arrived, they were informed that the group was conducting rituals when the man entered the water," Balram said.
He said the man was crouched in a prayer position, when a large wave washed over him.
Balram said the group tried searching for the man before contacting RUSA.
"According to the priest’s wife, the prayer was expected to be conducted at Intaphuka, Ndwedwe, however, he redirected the group to the beach after he had a premonition from the Holy Spirit," Balram said.
He said Search and Rescue officials had to suspend the search due to poor light and the man's body was found later in the morning.
An inquest docket has been opened.
#sapsKZN Police divers from Durban #SearchAndRescue were called out this morning to recover the body of a 43-year-old pastor who got into difficulties and drowned while conducting a prayer ritual at La Mercy Beach. The body was recovered by Umhlali #K9. Inquest docket opened. ML pic.twitter.com/j7V9C7Hj82— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 18, 2021
IOL