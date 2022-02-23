Learner implicated in Maritzburg College 'urine pit' scandal reaches settlement with school

Durban - One of the boys implicated in the Maritzburg College 'urine pit' scandal has reached a settlement with the school. According to a statement from the Maritzburg College School Governing Body: "The learner reached a settlement agreement with the school, and the tribunal recommended to the Governing Body that this be accepted."

The statement added that the tribunal recused itself because of the contents of the settlement agreement and factors relevant to it. "Accordingly, in order to avoid any suggestion that these factors could possibly affect or impact the other boys’ hearings, the Tribunal recused itself. A new date for their hearings has not yet been finalised," the SGB said. The SGB was responding to a previous report that one of the boys had pleaded guilty and implicated other boys involved in the alleged incident.

The SGB said Advocate Christriaan Snyman's statement was incorrect and misleading, adding that the learner did not implicate others. The prestigious KZN Midlands school made headlines earlier this year when it was alleged that Grade 8 learners had to crawl through a sports sandpit where older boys had urinated. At the time, IOL reported that this incident allegedly took place during an orientation camp in January. The school later confirmed that the boys, prefects at the school, were suspended on a charge of misconduct following an internal investigation.