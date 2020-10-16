Lecturer jailed for life for killing colleague

Durban – Two men who murdered a university professor have each received a life sentence. The victim, Professor Gregory Kamwendo, 53, had parked his vehicle outside one of the flats on Durford Road in Empangeni on May 22, 2018. He was shot and killed by two men while in his vehicle, just after 5pm, police said. This week the Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted and sentenced Oscar Mkhuliseni Mthiyane, 53, and Selby Nkuna, 49, to life imprisonment for the murder. Kamwendo had sustained multiple bullet wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim was the dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Zululand.

She said a case of murder was opened for investigation at Empangeni SAPS and in November 2018, a breakthrough was made.

“The two accused were positively identified and linked to the case. The investigation conducted revealed that Nkuna was a lecturer at the same institution as the deceased,” said Gwala.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence proves that the long arm of the law will find you wherever you are hiding,” he said.

