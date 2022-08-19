Legal expert says Queen Sibongile’s SCA victory cannot be used to interdict King Misuzulu’s ritual

Nongoma – A Durban-based legal expert says Friday’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling which granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu the right to appeal to it poses no threat of interdict against King Misuzulu and his entering the kraal ritual on Saturday. Mpumlelelo Zikalala, of Zikalala Attorneys, told IOL that the ruling by the SCA had nothing to do with the Zulu throne, but everything to do with the multimillion-rand estate of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Not at all, these are two separate cases and the ruling has nothing to do with the ritual and the coronation. It is all about the estate,” Zikalala told IOL on Friday. On the day, the SCA allowed Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu to appeal against the Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment, which dismissed her application to have 50% of the estate of the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, set aside for her. WATCH: A group of Zulu men rehearse at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma ahead of the big day where Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini will enter the kraal, marking the end of rituals for him to take over the throne. @IOL pic.twitter.com/QmeIaJbV6y — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022

In March this year, Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed the queen’s application on the basis that it was not clear which part of the estate she wanted as the royal estate was divided into five categories. He added that the issue of the estate could only be resolved by the executor of the estate or relevant structure, like the master of the high court, and not his court. The queen, who is the first wife of the late king, had approached the court on the basis that the late king married her in community of property and in a civil rites marriage. As such, she had to get half of his estate, and the other five wives and children share the rest.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the king was not supposed to marry other wives after her since civil rites and marriages barred him. After losing her application, Queen Sibongile went back to Judge Madondo to ask him to grant them leave to appeal since they believed that he had erred in his ruling and another court might rule differently. She was turned down, and she then directly petitioned the SCA in Bloemfontein which on Friday ruled in her favour.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zikalala’s comments amid fears that the ruling by the SCA could trigger attempts by those opposed to the ascendancy of King Misuzulu to apply for an urgent interdict to stop the ritual and the coronation billed for September 24 in Durban. Meanwhile, KwaKhangelamankengane palace was a hive of activity on Friday as a legion of well-wishers continued to stream in to witness the last ritual by King Misuzulu before his coronation. The well-wishers included politicians, Zulu maidens and warriors, and ordinary members of the public.

Story continues below Advertisement

Local men were busy throughout the day slaughtering cows for meat for the big day’s feast, while in the palace compound women were busy cooking. One sign that a big day was approaching was the erection of two large marquees on the lawns of the palace and a group of men and maidens rehearsing songs to sing on Saturday. The Zululand District Municipality announced on Friday that it had provided several buses to shuttle people to witness the historic event. IOL understands that buses have been arranged to transport people from as far as Durban.

Security has been beefed up within the palace and on all routes leading to it. The SAPS manned joint roadblocks with the SANDF along the R66, the major road passing by the palace. One roadblock was set up on the road leading to the palace from the Pongola side, while another one was set up on the Nongoma side. All vehicles were searched and recorded along with their drivers. Inside the palace, a large battalion of police patrolled and secured every corner.