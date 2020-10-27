Leighton Agg’s alleged killer abandons bail bid

The man accused of killing Hilton resident Leighton Agg has abandoned his bail application. The man accused of killing Leighton Agg has abandoned his bail application. Picture: Supplied. Durban - The man accused of killing Hilton resident Leighton Agg has abandoned his bail application. NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson Kara said the accused, Robert Chise, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. “The accused abandoned his application for bail. The matter was postponed to 23 November for further investigations.” Chise faces charges of murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Agg’s body was found lying in the water under the Umgeni River bridge on Otto’s Bluff Road in Pietermaritzburg a few days after he was reported missing on September 28.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds. The Hillcrest resident was reported missing at the Alexandra Road SAPS.

Police said it is alleged police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue, local police and a private security company were conducting a search in the Cramond area regarding a person kidnapped in the Hillcrest area when they made the discovery.

At the time police said more arrests were imminent. The Mercury reported Agg’s killer was known to him.

Speaking about their loss, Agg’s mother Jill said it pained her that her son hadn’t lived his life to the fullest.

She told the Sunday Tribune he had dreamt of becoming a movie director.

“I can’t comprehend his death. Something has to be done, so many lives are being taken for nothing by people without compassion.

“Nobody is a winner, what was he killed for?” asked Jill.

IOL