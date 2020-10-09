Leighton Agg’s alleged killer appears in court

Durban - A man has appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with the murder of Hillcrest resident Leighton Agg. According to the NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the accused, Robert Chise, appeared in court today facing additional charges of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances. “He was remanded in police custody and the matter was adjourned to October 14 for further investigations.” KwaZulu-Natal police said Agg’s body was found lying in the water under the Umgeni River bridge on Otto’s Bluff Road in Pietermaritzburg. He had sustained multiple stab wounds. The Hillcrest resident was reported missing on September 28 at the Alexandra Road SAPS.

Police said Agg’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Alexandra Road policing precinct.

“It is alleged police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue, local police and a private security company were conducting a search in the Cramond area regarding a person kidnapped in the Hillcrest area when they made the discovery on Wednesday.”

Police said more arrests were imminent. The Mercury reported earlier today that Agg’s killer was known to him.

Magma Security investigator Shaheen Suleiman, who helped in the investigation, said: “We left no stone unturned. We were looking for a missing person and we received and followed up on information, and arrested one suspect in the Westville area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.”

Suleiman said the suspect was a contractor who was allegedly known to Agg as he had worked with him.

