LETTER: Liverpool must be crowned champions

LETTER - Liverpool were galloping along, way ahead of the chasing pack. The winning post was within sight.

Just two games away, and regardless of what their rivals do, it seemed almost a certainty that Liverpool’s long wait to lift the English Premier League trophy was over.

But then came coronavirus, and stopped Liverpool in its tracks.

How very frustrating it must be for Liverpool’s brilliant manager Jurgen Klopp, their players, management, and, of course, their loyal and passionate, long-suffering fans who have been waiting for 30 years to see their team win the trophy for the 19th time, just one behind Man United.

How could life be so cruel for Liverpool?