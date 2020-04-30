LETTER: Liverpool must be crowned champions
Just two games away, and regardless of what their rivals do, it seemed almost a certainty that Liverpool’s long wait to lift the English Premier League trophy was over.
But then came coronavirus, and stopped Liverpool in its tracks.
How very frustrating it must be for Liverpool’s brilliant manager Jurgen Klopp, their players, management, and, of course, their loyal and passionate, long-suffering fans who have been waiting for 30 years to see their team win the trophy for the 19th time, just one behind Man United.
How could life be so cruel for Liverpool?
Though the coronavirus has made life miserable for football fans, Liverpool’s position at the top of the Premier League is all but secure.
Even if this year’s remaining fixtures are called off, Liverpool can still be declared the 2019-2020 winners, not only on the strength of its exceptional performance, and but also as the log leaders. It would be a tragedy if it was not.IOL