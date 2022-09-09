Level up: Stage 3 load shedding scheduled from 2pm on Friday, throughout weekend

Durban: Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Monday morning; thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will implemented throughout the week ahead. Eskom announced that Stage 3 was being implemented due to the loss of additional five generating units this morning.

“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm this afternoon until 5am on Monday morning. Thereafter, for the week ahead, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented continuously,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. He said the additional load shedding tonight was required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which had been used extensively over the past five days. Eskom has urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

Mantshantsha said that since this morning, three generating units at Tutuka Power Station, as well as two Kusile Power Station generating units, tripped, necessitating the escalation in the stage of load shedding. Mantshantsha added that the delay in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 2 had exacerbated the capacity shortages. He said that during this weekend, critical planned maintenance at Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and Camden power stations would be carried out in preparation for the week ahead.

