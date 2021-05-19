Life imprisonment for Inanda man who raped his stepdaughter whenever her mom was not around

Durban: An Inanda man who raped his 10-year-old stepdaughter for more than two years until his arrest has been jailed for life.

The National Prosecuting Authority in KZN confirmed the 46-year-old’s sentence this week.

The rapist who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted and sentenced in the Ntuzuma Regional Court.

In addition to a life sentence, his name will be entered into the national register of persons that are unsuitable to work with children, the NPA said.

According to department spokesperson Natasha Kara, the victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the incidents, lived with her mother and the stepfather.

“He raped her whenever her mother went out on Sundays and continued until she was 12 years old.

“She did not report the incident immediately as she did not trust anyone, even her mother.

“When she eventually told her mother, the mother did not help.

“The victim then went to live with her grandmother. There, she confided in her school friend who reported it to a teacher and the stepfather was arrested.”

The Regional Court Prosecutor, Jenisha Sewbaran led the evidence of the victim, her school friend, their teacher and a medical doctor.

“While the state did not lead DNA evidence, as the rape was reported some time later, the court found the victim to be an honest and reliable witness who was able to give a clear account of the incidents. She also gave a credible explanation as to why she did not report it timeously.”

Kara said the victim told the court, with the assistance of the intermediary that she tried to commit suicide on three occasions.

“Her teacher’s intervention saved her from further attempts.”

The NPA welcomed the successful prosecution.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal Advocate Elaine Zungu welcomed the sentence.

“The accused was in a position of trust, yet he chose to be the abuser of the child rather than her protector. We hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to the like-minded individuals.”

IOL