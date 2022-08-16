Life sentence for KZN employee who ordered hit on her boss and robbed him of R150 000

Durban – A woman who orchestrated the killing of her boss to rob him of R150 000 has been handed a life sentence. Lungile Qoza and her accomplice, Ntombikayise Khambule, were sentenced in the Umlazi Regional Court this week for the murder of Chatsworth resident Mohammed Salajee.

The murder took place in Engoyameni, near uMlazi in July 2020. According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Qoza worked for Salajee. “On the day of the incident, the victim left his Chatsworth home with R150 000, intended to pay for a property he planned to purchase.

“Qoza knew about this, and she colluded with Khambule and a hitman to rob him of the money,” said Kara. After robbing him they put him into the boot of his car, his feet and hands tied with shoelaces. “They drove to uMlazi, where the vehicle stalled on a gravel road.

“The hitman then shot Salajee twice in the face before they all fled on foot,” said Kara. Three months after the murder, Khambule was arrested. Police found her in possession of Salajee’s ID book.

“Qoza was subsequently arrested, while the hitman died a month after the incident.” In a victim impact statement, Salajee’s daughter described her father as a kind and generous person. “She said that she missed him and that she could not come to terms with the gruesome way in which he died.”

