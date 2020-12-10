Life sentences for 3 men who killed municipal worker and attempted to sell council truck for R150 000

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Three men who killed a municipal worker on the South Coast in KZN and tried to sell the municipal truck have been jailed for life. Phakizwe Dlamini, 35, Mnyamezeli Cele, 30, and Cyprian Caluza, 42, were convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Their sentencing took place in the Scottburgh High Court this week. According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, in July 2015 members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime unit received information from crime intelligence about a person who wanted to sell a municipality truck for R150 000. “On August 18, 2015, an undercover operation was conducted and Dlamini was arrested while delivering the truck.”

Mhlongo said Cele and Caluza who were waiting somewhere not far from where the transaction was taking place fled the scene on foot.

He said the following day, Hawks members received information from the police about a body found in a sugar cane field.

The municipal worker was reported missing.

“The deceased’s hands were cable tied behind his back and he had gunshot wounds.

“The investigation revealed the three accused killed him and sold his vehicle.”

Mhlongo said Cele and Caluza were later arrested and charged accordingly.

Dlamini was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 17 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Cele and Caluza were both sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 12 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

IOL