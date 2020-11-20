Life sentences for trio who raped KZN woman

Durban –Three men who gang raped a woman in KwaMashu, Durban in 2019 have been jailed for life.

The Ntuzuma Regional Court sentenced Melusi Ndaba, Sifiso Majola and Mbuso Majola to life imprisonment.

According to KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the men locked the victim in a shack in February 2019 and took turns to rape her.

“They held a knife to her neck to prevent her from screaming or resisting. As a result, she sustained a serious cut to her neck and was bleeding from her neck to her ear.

“She was rescued when her sister came looking for her and found the men with her in the shack. Although the men fled the scene, they were arrested a few days later.”