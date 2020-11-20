Life sentences for trio who raped KZN woman
Durban –Three men who gang raped a woman in KwaMashu, Durban in 2019 have been jailed for life.
The Ntuzuma Regional Court sentenced Melusi Ndaba, Sifiso Majola and Mbuso Majola to life imprisonment.
According to KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the men locked the victim in a shack in February 2019 and took turns to rape her.
“They held a knife to her neck to prevent her from screaming or resisting. As a result, she sustained a serious cut to her neck and was bleeding from her neck to her ear.
“She was rescued when her sister came looking for her and found the men with her in the shack. Although the men fled the scene, they were arrested a few days later.”
Regional court prosecutor, Naushaad Harripersadh, led medical evidence as well as the testimonies of the victim and her sister.
“The court sentenced the men to life imprisonment for rape and an extra five years for aiding and abetting each other in the commission of the rape,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, Advocate Elaine Zungu welcomes the conviction and sentence. “We hope that sentences of this nature will deter like-minded people from committing such brutal crimes.”
IOL