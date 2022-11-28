Light at the end of the tunnel as more hospitals exempt from load shedding

This is the word from the Department of Health, following outrage that patients’ health was at risk at state medical facilities as a result of the rolling blackouts.

Durban – Five more hospitals will be exempt from load shedding.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department, together with Eskom, has implemented the long-awaited exemption of North West hospitals, which include Taung Hospital and Ganyesa Hospital.

"This has pushed the total number of exempted from 72 to 77. This is work-in-progress and the inclusion of North West hospitals is part of the commitment made by Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla that no province will be left behind.

"Although, due to technical challenges, some health facilities will take time to be exempted," Mohale said.