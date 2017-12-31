Durban - KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Sunday conveyed her condolences to the Mbhele family in ward 6 of uMzumbe local municipality where two people have died in a lightning strike.

Three other people were injured and were rushed to a local healthcare facility, she said.

"The loss of Nelisiwe Mbhele, 21, and Nonhlanhla Mbhele, 11, marked a terrible end to what has been a turbulent year for our province. Our communities continue to bear the brunt of bad weather. We have dispatched our disaster management teams to meet with the family at this time of grief," said Dube-Ncube.

Cogta had placed its disaster management teams on high alert because the province was "prone to disasters at this time of the year". The department also needed communities to work with its teams and heed their warnings. By doing so, KwaZulu-Natal could minimise incidents where its residents and visitors to the province lost their lives.

Dube-Ncube also urged communities in low-lying areas to be on alert as thunder showers were expected in many parts of the province this weekend.

African News Agency/ANA