Former general secretary of Limusa, Cedric Gina

Johannesburg - Founding member of the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa), Cedric Gina, died on Monday. Limusa said that Gina, the union's general secretary, died in the early hours of Monday morning in Addington Hospital in Durban after a short illness.

Siboniso Mdletshe, Limusa's general secretary said: "Comrade Gina passed away around 2 am this morning at Addington Hospital. He started reporting that he was not well at the end of November. Then in December, he was in and out of the hospital until he was admitted this month."

"We are coordinating with the family about the funeral arrangements and will advise accordingly."

Mdletshe said that at the time of his passing, Gina was working in an advisory role for the union. He said Gina was an embodiment of the alliance and was active and served in structures of the SACP and the ANC.

"He was passionate about reading and writing on political and labour matters. We acknowledge that his contribution in building Limusa is insurmountable and as such we shall forever be indebted," Mdletshe said.

Gina was a central figure in the formation of Limusa alongside with the likes of Sifiso Maphumulo in 2015 after their breakaway from the National Union of Metalworkers union of SA (Numsa).

He was elected president of Numsa in 2008, a position he held until 2013 when he resigned. Maphumulo, who was Limusa's president, died in a car accident on his way to Johannesburg for the press conference.

African News Agency (ANA)