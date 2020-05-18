Lion shot dead after terrorising villagers

Durban - A rogue lion that has been terrorising a community and killing their livestock was shot dead by a farmer in Nquthu near Dundee.

This was confirmed by the economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Ezemvelo Wildlife.

Although she was still awaiting a full report, Dube-Ncube said: “I can confirm that this lion has been terrorising the community and killing their livestock since February.”

The search for the animal had been ongoing for months and killing it was the last option. Rural communities already battling poverty had to bear the brunt.

“The lion wiped out any possible reserves they have, as their livestock is part of the economy of rural people.