Liquor board suspends alcohol licence at KwaMashu’s Artizen Restaurant and Lounge after fatal shooting

Durban - The KZN Liquor Authority (KZNLA) has suspend a popular Durban restaurant’s liquor licence for three months following a fatal shooting earlier this month. It is alleged that two people were arguing at the Artizen Restaurant and Lounge when bouncers intervened and escorted one of the men out.

Story continues below Advertisement

ECR reported that half an hour later, the man entered the venue and opened fire on patrons. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooter was then shot by someone inside the venue. “The KZN Liquor Authority conducted an internal investigation in order to determine if there were any breaches to the liquor licence conditions by the owner of the outlet,” explained KZNLA acting CEO, Bheki Mbanjwa.

He said the investigation found that security commitments made by the licencee were not adhered to as per the application documents submitted, this resulted in the breach of the licence conditions set out by the authority. It was further noted that there was a contravention of the conditions of the licence due to the additional seating area which was not part of the approved floor plan. In a media statement, Mbanjwa said a decision was undertaken to suspend the establishment’s licence with immediate effect for a period of three months or until such time that a security plan that was submitted is fully implemented and the KZNLA is fully satisfied with the same. He said the premises shall remain closed until the end of the period of suspension or until the owner complies with the full implementation of the security plan and adherence to licence conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The KZNLA welcomed a decision by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma, to uphold the authority’s decision to cancel the Masijabule Tavern’s licence following two murders recently. Meanwhile, in another appeal matter concerning the suspension of the licence for Samukelisiwe Restaurant and Tavern located at Sweetwaters, where a shooting incident resulted in the murder of four patrons, the MEC once again upheld the decision of the authority. “This is a clear indication that the KZNLA and the province are taking strong action licence holders who violate their licence conditions particularly to the extent that compromises the safety of patrons within their outlets,” Mbanjwa said.

Story continues below Advertisement