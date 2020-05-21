LISTEN: Police probe execution-style murders of seven men at KZN homestead

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the circumstances around the murders of seven men in the eMsahweni community, just outside Adams on the KZN south coast.

It is alleged that the men, aged between 21 and 36, were shot execution style.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said on Wednesday night, at around 6pm residents living in the community heard gunshots coming from one of the homesteads. When they went to look, they found the bodies of seven men in one of the rooms in the homestead," he said.

Naicker said all seven men sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

"Police were called out and members of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit attended to the scene. The motive for the killing is still unknown at this early stage of the investigation," he said.